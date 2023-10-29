Will Phillip Walker Score a Touchdown Against the Seahawks in Week 8?
Should you wager on Phillip Walker scoring a touchdown in the Cleveland Browns' upcoming Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, which kicks off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Walker will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Browns vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets
Will Phillip Walker score a touchdown against the Seahawks?
Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)
- Walker has 4 yards on six carries (2 ypg).
- In two games, Walker has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Phillip Walker Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 6
|49ers
|18
|34
|192
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|15
|32
|178
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
Rep Phillip Walker with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.