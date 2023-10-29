The October 29 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) and Cleveland Browns (4-2) features a standoff at the QB position, with Geno Smith and Phillip Walker leading the way for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the edge? We analyze all of the relevant details below.

Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Phillip Walker vs. Geno Smith Matchup

Phillip Walker 2023 Stats Geno Smith 2 Games Played 6 50% Completion % 68.6% 370 (185) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,391 (231.8) 0 Touchdowns 7 3 Interceptions 4 4 (2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 52 (8.7) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Phillip Walker Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 201.5 yards

: Over/Under 201.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Seahawks Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Seahawks rank eighth in the NFL with 19.7 points allowed per contest and rank fourth in total yards allowed with 322.2 yards given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Seattle's D ranks 12th in the NFL with 1,410 passing yards allowed (235 per game) and seventh with seven passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Seahawks have been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking second in the NFL by giving up 87.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank third with 3.5 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, Seattle ranks 28th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 46.1%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 30th (75%).

Geno Smith Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 223.5 yards

: Over/Under 223.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Browns Defensive Stats

