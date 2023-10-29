Phillip Walker vs. Geno Smith in Week 8: Browns vs. Seahawks Preview, Stats
The October 29 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) and Cleveland Browns (4-2) features a standoff at the QB position, with Geno Smith and Phillip Walker leading the way for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the edge? We analyze all of the relevant details below.
Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Lumen Field
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
Phillip Walker vs. Geno Smith Matchup
|Phillip Walker
|2023 Stats
|Geno Smith
|2
|Games Played
|6
|50%
|Completion %
|68.6%
|370 (185)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,391 (231.8)
|0
|Touchdowns
|7
|3
|Interceptions
|4
|4 (2)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|52 (8.7)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Phillip Walker Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 201.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD
Seahawks Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the Seahawks rank eighth in the NFL with 19.7 points allowed per contest and rank fourth in total yards allowed with 322.2 yards given up per game.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Seattle's D ranks 12th in the NFL with 1,410 passing yards allowed (235 per game) and seventh with seven passing touchdowns allowed.
- Against the run, the Seahawks have been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking second in the NFL by giving up 87.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank third with 3.5 yards allowed per rush attempt.
- On defense, Seattle ranks 28th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 46.1%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 30th (75%).
Geno Smith Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 223.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Browns Defensive Stats
