In the upcoming game versus the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Alex DeBrincat to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

DeBrincat has scored in five of nine games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

On the power play, DeBrincat has accumulated three goals and two assists.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 30.0% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Islanders have two shutouts, and they average 23.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

