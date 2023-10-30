Will Alexandre Texier Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 30?
In the upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Alexandre Texier to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Texier stats and insights
- Texier is yet to score through eight games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.
- Texier has no points on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 14 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
