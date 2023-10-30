How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (4-1-1) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
Turn on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX to take in the action as the Stars and Blue Jackets take the ice.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blue Jackets vs Stars Additional Info
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets give up 3.1 goals per game (25 in total), 16th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have 20 goals this season (2.5 per game), 22nd in the league.
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 20 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (18 total) over that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Roslovic
|7
|2
|4
|6
|2
|7
|30%
|Ivan Provorov
|8
|0
|6
|6
|4
|2
|-
|Boone Jenner
|8
|4
|1
|5
|4
|7
|62.4%
|Zachary Werenski
|6
|1
|3
|4
|1
|2
|-
|Johnny Gaudreau
|8
|0
|4
|4
|3
|1
|-
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 14 total goals (only 2.3 per game), ranking second in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 16 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up only 2.2 goals per game (13 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 16 goals during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|6
|3
|3
|6
|6
|3
|48%
|Wyatt Johnston
|6
|2
|3
|5
|2
|3
|52%
|Jason Robertson
|6
|1
|3
|4
|4
|8
|-
|Roope Hintz
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|49%
|Miro Heiskanen
|6
|1
|3
|4
|1
|5
|-
