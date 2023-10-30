Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Joe Pavelski, Ivan Provorov and others in the Dallas Stars-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Provorov has scored zero goals (zero per game) and put up six assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Columbus offense with six total points (0.8 per game).

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Oct. 26 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 at Wild Oct. 21 0 1 1 0 vs. Flames Oct. 20 0 1 1 2

Jack Roslovic Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Jack Roslovic is one of the top contributors for Columbus with six total points (0.8 per game), with two goals and four assists in seven games.

Roslovic Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 5 at Canadiens Oct. 26 1 2 3 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 at Wild Oct. 21 1 0 1 8 vs. Flames Oct. 20 0 1 1 1

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Boone Jenner's four goals and one assist add up to five points this season.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Oct. 26 0 0 0 8 vs. Ducks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Wild Oct. 21 1 0 1 8 vs. Flames Oct. 20 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (six total points), having registered three goals and three assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 2 at Penguins Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Flyers Oct. 21 1 1 2 4 at Ducks Oct. 19 1 1 2 1 at Golden Knights Oct. 17 1 0 1 1

Wyatt Johnston Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Wyatt Johnston has five points (0.8 per game), scoring two goals and adding three assists.

Johnston Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Flyers Oct. 21 1 2 3 2 at Ducks Oct. 19 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Oct. 17 0 0 0 3

