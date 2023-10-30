Boone Jenner and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. Does a bet on Jenner intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Boone Jenner vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Jenner Season Stats Insights

Jenner has averaged 21:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Jenner has a goal in two of the eight games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Jenner has a point in three of eight games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Jenner has had an assist in one of eight games this year.

Jenner's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jenner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Jenner Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 8 Games 1 5 Points 0 4 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

