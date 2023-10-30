Will Brock Wright score a touchdown when the Detroit Lions and the Las Vegas Raiders play in Week 8 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Brock Wright score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +475 (Bet $10 to win $47.50 if he scores a TD)

Wright has caught six passes on six targets for 40 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Having played three games this year, Wright has not had a TD reception.

Brock Wright Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 2 2 17 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 16 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 1 1 7 0

