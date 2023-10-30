Should you bet on Damon Severson to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Dallas Stars face off on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200

Severson stats and insights

Severson is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

