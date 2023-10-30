For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Emil Bemstrom a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bemstrom stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Bemstrom has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Bemstrom's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.