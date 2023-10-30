Should you wager on J.T. Compher to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Islanders meet up on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Compher stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Compher scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Compher has picked up one assist on the power play.

Compher's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 23.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

