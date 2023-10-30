Jack Roslovic and the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. If you're thinking about a bet on Roslovic against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Jack Roslovic vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Roslovic Season Stats Insights

Roslovic's plus-minus this season, in 13:34 per game on the ice, is -1.

In two of seven games this season, Roslovic has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In four of seven games this season, Roslovic has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Roslovic has an assist in three of seven games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Roslovic's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 40% chance of Roslovic having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Roslovic Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 7 Games 2 6 Points 2 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

