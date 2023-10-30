On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Dallas Stars. Is Johnny Gaudreau going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

  • Gaudreau is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
  • Gaudreau has picked up one assist on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 14 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

