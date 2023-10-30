Detroit Lions receiver Kalif Raymond has a difficult matchup in Week 8 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are conceding the seventh-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 187.4 per game.

Raymond has put together a 207-yard season thus} far (29.6 yards per game) with one TD, hauling in 16 passes out of 19 targets.

Raymond vs. the Raiders

Raymond vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Las Vegas has not given up 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have conceded a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Raiders is giving up 187.4 yards per game this year, which ranks seventh in the league.

So far this season, the Raiders have surrendered nine passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 11th among NFL teams.

Lions Player Previews

Kalif Raymond Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Raymond Receiving Insights

Raymond, in four of six games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Raymond has 7.4% of his team's target share (19 targets on 256 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 19 times, averaging 10.9 yards per target (11th in NFL).

Raymond has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (4.8%).

Raymond's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / -2 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

