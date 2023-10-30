Lions vs. Raiders Injury Report — Week 8
The Detroit Lions' (5-2) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) currently includes nine players. The matchup starts at 8:15 PM on Monday, October 30 from Ford Field.
Watch the Lions in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Lions head into this matchup following a 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their last game.
The Raiders' last outing ended in a 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Detroit Lions Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|David Montgomery
|RB
|Ribs
|Out
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|Illness
|Questionable
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|Toe
|Doubtful
|Jonah Jackson
|OG
|Ankle
|Out
|Josh Paschal
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Benito Jones
|DL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|LB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jerry Jacobs
|CB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|OG
|Back
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|Groin
|Questionable
|Curtis Bolton
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Marcus Peters
|CB
|Back
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tyler Hall
|CB
|Foot
|Full Participation In Practice
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
Lions vs. Raiders Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Lions or the Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lions Season Insights
- The Lions rank 10th in total defense this year (316.9 yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on offense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 377 total yards per game.
- The Lions are totaling 24.9 points per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. On defense, they rank 19th, surrendering 21.6 points per contest.
- The Lions are putting up 258.6 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them sixth in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 23rd, giving up 240.6 passing yards per game.
- Detroit ranks 10th in rushing yards this year (118.4 rushing yards per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 76.3 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Lions have the 11th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at +2, forcing nine turnovers (21st in NFL) while turning it over seven times (fifth in NFL).
Lions vs. Raiders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Lions (-7.5)
- Moneyline: Lions (-375), Raiders (+290)
- Total: 46.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Lions-Raiders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.