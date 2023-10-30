The Detroit Lions (5-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at Ford Field on Monday, October 30, 2023.

How to Watch Lions vs. Raiders

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN

Lions Insights

This year, the Lions rack up just 1.9 more points per game (24.9) than the Raiders give up (23).

The Lions average 60.6 more yards per game (377) than the Raiders allow per outing (316.4).

This season, Detroit rushes for 10.6 fewer yards per game (118.4) than Las Vegas allows per contest (129).

This year, the Lions have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Raiders' takeaways (5).

Lions Home Performance

The Lions put up 31 points per game in home games (6.1 more than their overall average), and give up 22.3 at home (0.7 more than overall).

At home, the Lions rack up 384.3 yards per game and give up 306. That's more than they gain overall (377), but less than they allow (316.9).

In home games, Detroit accumulates 259 passing yards per game and concedes 231. That's more than it gains overall (258.6), and less than it allows (240.6).

The Lions' average yards rushing at home (125.3) is higher than their overall average (118.4). And their average yards allowed at home (75) is lower than overall (76.3).

At home, the Lions convert 40% of third downs and allow 40% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (40.4%), and more than they allow (35%).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 Carolina W 42-24 FOX 10/15/2023 at Tampa Bay W 20-6 FOX 10/22/2023 at Baltimore L 38-6 FOX 10/30/2023 Las Vegas - ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 11/19/2023 Chicago - FOX 11/23/2023 Green Bay - FOX

