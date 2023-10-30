The Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) will work to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Detroit Lions (5-2) on Monday, October 30, 2023 as an 8.5-point underdog. For this game, the total has been set at 46 points.

Before the Lions square off against the Raiders, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights. As the Raiders ready for this matchup against the Lions, take a look at their betting trends and insights.

Lions vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline
BetMGM Lions (-8.5) 46 -400 +320 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Lions (-7.5) 45.5 -370 +295 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Detroit vs. Las Vegas Game Info

  • When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
  • Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV Info: ABC/ESPN
Lions vs. Raiders Betting Insights

  • So far this season, Detroit has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.
  • The Lions are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Detroit games have gone over the point total on four of seven occasions (57.1%).
  • Las Vegas has beaten the spread three times in seven games.
  • Two Las Vegas games (of seven) have hit the over this year.

Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs
Jahmyr Gibbs - - 65.5 (-115) - 27.5 (-115) -
Jared Goff 273.5 (-115) - - - - -
Sam LaPorta - - - - 43.5 (-115) -
Josh Reynolds - - - - 35.5 (-115) -
Amon-Ra St. Brown - - - - 84.5 (-118) -

Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

