Lions vs. Raiders Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) will work to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Detroit Lions (5-2) on Monday, October 30, 2023 as an 8.5-point underdog. For this game, the total has been set at 46 points.
Before the Lions square off against the Raiders, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights. As the Raiders ready for this matchup against the Lions, take a look at their betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Lions vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-8.5)
|46
|-400
|+320
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Lions (-7.5)
|45.5
|-370
|+295
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Detroit vs. Las Vegas Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Lions vs. Raiders Betting Insights
- So far this season, Detroit has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.
- The Lions are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Detroit games have gone over the point total on four of seven occasions (57.1%).
- Las Vegas has beaten the spread three times in seven games.
- Two Las Vegas games (of seven) have hit the over this year.
Lions Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|-
|-
|65.5 (-115)
|-
|27.5 (-115)
|-
|Jared Goff
|273.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sam LaPorta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|43.5 (-115)
|-
|Josh Reynolds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35.5 (-115)
|-
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|84.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
