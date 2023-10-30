The Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) will work to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Detroit Lions (5-2) on Monday, October 30, 2023 as an 8.5-point underdog. For this game, the total has been set at 46 points.

Before the Lions square off against the Raiders, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Lions vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under



Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-8.5) 46 -400 +320 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-7.5) 45.5 -370 +295 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Detroit vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Lions vs. Raiders Betting Insights

So far this season, Detroit has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

The Lions are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Detroit games have gone over the point total on four of seven occasions (57.1%).

Las Vegas has beaten the spread three times in seven games.

Two Las Vegas games (of seven) have hit the over this year.

Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Jahmyr Gibbs - - 65.5 (-115) - 27.5 (-115) - Jared Goff 273.5 (-115) - - - - - Sam LaPorta - - - - 43.5 (-115) - Josh Reynolds - - - - 35.5 (-115) - Amon-Ra St. Brown - - - - 84.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

