For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Islanders on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Lucas Raymond a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

  • Raymond has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.
  • Raymond has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have given up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have two shutouts, and they average 23.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN
