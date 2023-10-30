The Detroit Red Wings, including Lucas Raymond, will be in action Monday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. If you're thinking about a bet on Raymond against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.

Lucas Raymond vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

Raymond's plus-minus this season, in 16:11 per game on the ice, is +4.

In two of nine games this year, Raymond has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In four of nine games this year, Raymond has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In two of nine games this year, Raymond has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

Raymond's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Raymond has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Raymond Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 9 Games 3 6 Points 1 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

