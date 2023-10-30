The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders is slated for Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Moritz Seider light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Seider stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Seider scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 23.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

