The Detroit Red Wings, including Moritz Seider, are in action Monday versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Seider available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Moritz Seider vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seider Season Stats Insights

Seider's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:46 per game on the ice, is -3.

Seider has scored a goal in one of nine games this season.

In five of nine games this season, Seider has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Seider has had an assist in a game five times this season over nine games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Seider's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Seider has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Seider Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 9 Games 3 8 Points 2 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.