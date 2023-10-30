Monday's NHL matchup between the New York Islanders (4-2-1) and the Detroit Red Wings (5-3-1) at UBS Arena sees the Islanders as home favorites (-155 moneyline odds to win) against the Red Wings (+125). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN.

Red Wings vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Red Wings vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Islanders Moneyline Red Wings Moneyline Total BetMGM -155 +125 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Red Wings vs. Islanders Betting Trends

New York and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 6 goals two times this season (in seven games).

The Islanders won all four games when they were favored on the moneyline this season.

The Red Wings have been listed as the underdog seven times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

New York has had moneyline odds of -155 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Detroit is 1-2 when it is the underdog by +125 or longer on the moneyline.

