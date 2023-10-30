The New York Islanders (4-2-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (5-3-1), who have fallen in three in a row, on Monday, October 30 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN.

Red Wings vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-155) Red Wings (+125) 6 Islanders (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been made an underdog seven times this season, and won four of those games.

Detroit has a record of 1-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Red Wings.

Detroit and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in six of nine games this season.

Red Wings vs Islanders Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 18 (27th) Goals 36 (1st) 19 (4th) Goals Allowed 28 (24th) 3 (24th) Power Play Goals 12 (2nd) 6 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (16th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings have scored an NHL-leading 36 goals (four per game).

The Red Wings' 28 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

Their fifth-best goal differential is +8.

