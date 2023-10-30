Will Sam LaPorta get into the end zone when the Detroit Lions and the Las Vegas Raiders meet in Week 8 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Sam LaPorta score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

LaPorta has put together a 377-yard season thus far (53.9 yards per game) with three TDs, hauling in 35 throws out of 49 targets.

LaPorta has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5 5 39 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 63 0 Week 3 Falcons 11 8 84 1 Week 4 @Packers 5 4 56 0 Week 5 Panthers 4 3 47 2 Week 6 @Buccaneers 11 4 36 0 Week 7 @Ravens 7 6 52 0

