Will Shayne Gostisbehere light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings take on the New York Islanders on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gostisbehere stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.

He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Islanders have two shutouts, and they average 23.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.