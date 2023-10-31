Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (1-2) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 214.5.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: TNT and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-2.5
|214.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland played 47 games last season that finished with more than 214.5 points.
- The average total for Cavaliers games last season was 219.1 points, 4.6 more than this game's over/under.
- The Cavaliers won 44 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 38 times.
- Cleveland was underdogs 17 times last season and won four, or 23.5%, of those games.
- The Cavaliers had a record of 2-5 when they were set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers last season.
- The implied probability of a win by Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 44.4%.
Cavaliers vs Knicks Additional Info
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Cavaliers were 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). On the road, they were 19-22-0 ATS (.463).
- In terms of the over/under, Cleveland's games went over less often at home (19 of 41, 46.3%) than on the road (21 of 41, 51.2%) last year.
- The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game were only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allowed.
- When scoring more than 113.1 points, Cleveland went 28-17 versus the spread and 33-12 overall.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights (Last Season)
|Cavaliers
|Knicks
|112.3
|116
|25
|11
|28-17
|37-25
|33-12
|39-23
|106.9
|113.1
|1
|12
|39-23
|32-10
|48-14
|34-8
