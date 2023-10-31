The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) battle the New York Knicks (1-2) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 31, 2023.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Cavaliers vs Knicks Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Cleveland put together a 39-19 straight up record in games it shot above 46.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers were the 25th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Knicks finished third.

The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game last year were just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 113.1 points last season, Cleveland went 33-12.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Cavaliers scored 113.2 points per game last season, 1.9 more than they averaged away (111.3).

In 2022-23, the Cavaliers conceded 3.8 fewer points per game at home (105) than on the road (108.8).

Beyond the arc, the Cavaliers drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (11.3 per game) than at home (11.9) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.8%) than at home (36.6%).

Cavaliers Injuries