Isaac Okoro and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be taking on the New York Knicks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Okoro, in his last game (October 28 loss against the Pacers), put up 11 points.

In this piece we'll break down Okoro's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Isaac Okoro Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+100)

Over 11.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+110)

Over 4.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+132)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 113.1 points per game last year made the Knicks the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Knicks were the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA last season, allowing 42 boards per game.

Allowing an average of 25.1 assists last year, the Knicks were the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Knicks gave up 13 made 3-pointers per game last year, 25th in the league in that category.

Isaac Okoro vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 20 10 1 2 2 0 2 4/23/2023 17 9 0 0 1 2 0 4/21/2023 12 7 2 0 1 0 0 4/18/2023 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 4/15/2023 23 6 3 2 0 0 0 1/24/2023 31 9 6 5 1 0 0 12/4/2022 13 0 0 1 0 0 0 10/30/2022 22 2 4 2 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.