The New York Knicks (1-2) take the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and MSG

TNT and MSG

Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 113 - Cavaliers 107

Cavaliers vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 2.5)

Knicks (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-6.5)

Knicks (-6.5) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



Over (214.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.8

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers were led by their defense last season, as they ranked best in the NBA by giving up just 106.9 points per game. They ranked 25th in the league in points scored (112.3 per contest).

With 41.2 rebounds allowed per game, Cleveland ranked second-best in the league. It ranked 25th in the league by grabbing 41.1 boards per contest.

The Cavaliers ranked 19th in the NBA with 24.9 assists per contest.

Cleveland dominated when it came to turnovers, as it ranked fourth-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and fourth-best in forced turnovers (14.7 per contest).

The Cavaliers ranked 19th in the NBA with 11.6 threes per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 11th with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

