College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week

Buffalo Bulls at Toledo Rockets

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Tuesday, October 31
  • Venue: The Glass Bowl
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Toledo (-15.5)

Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Wednesday, November 1
  • Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Bowling Green (-5.5)

Kent State Golden Flashes at Akron Zips

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Wednesday, November 1
  • Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Akron (-3.5)

Youngstown State Penguins at Indiana State Sycamores

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Dayton Flyers at Valparaiso Beacons

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Brown Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

UCF Knights at Cincinnati Bearcats

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Nippert Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UCF (-4.5)

