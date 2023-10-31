The college football schedule in Week 10 is sure to please. The contests include the Buffalo Bulls playing the Toledo Rockets at The Glass Bowl, a must-watch for fans in Ohio.

College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week

Buffalo Bulls at Toledo Rockets

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Tuesday, October 31

Tuesday, October 31 Venue: The Glass Bowl

The Glass Bowl TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Toledo (-15.5)

Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, November 1

Wednesday, November 1 Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Doyt L. Perry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Bowling Green (-5.5)

Kent State Golden Flashes at Akron Zips

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Wednesday, November 1

Wednesday, November 1 Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Akron (-3.5)

Youngstown State Penguins at Indiana State Sycamores

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Dayton Flyers at Valparaiso Beacons

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Brown Field

Brown Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UCF Knights at Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCF (-4.5)

