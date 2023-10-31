In the contest between the Toledo Rockets and Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday, October 31 at 7:30 PM, our projection system expects the Rockets to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Toledo vs. Buffalo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (+15.5) Toss Up (52.5) Toledo 33, Buffalo 19

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Toledo vs. Buffalo? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Rockets have an 87.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Rockets have two wins against the spread this year.

Toledo has yet to cover the spread when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites (0-3).

This season, four of the Rockets' seven games have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 52.5 points, 2.1 higher than the average total in Toledo games this season.

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 16.7% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

The Bulls have gone 5-3-0 ATS this year.

Buffalo is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 15.5 points or more this season.

The Bulls have gone over in four of their eight games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for the Buffalo this season is 0.9 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 34.9 20.1 44 21 25.8 19.3 Buffalo 25.9 28.9 28.8 33 23 24.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.