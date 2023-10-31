The Toledo Rockets (7-1) and the Buffalo Bulls (3-5) square off on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl in a clash of MAC opponents.

Toledo ranks 29th in scoring defense this season (20.1 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in the FBS with 34.9 points per game. Buffalo is generating 25.9 points per contest on offense this season (78th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 28.9 points per contest (96th-ranked) on defense.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts.

Toledo vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Toledo vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Toledo Buffalo 441.6 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324 (111th) 332.5 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.1 (81st) 233.3 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.8 (101st) 208.4 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.3 (106th) 11 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (66th) 13 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (33rd)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn leads Toledo with 1,419 yards (177.4 ypg) on 119-of-188 passing with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 472 rushing yards on 82 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Peny Boone has racked up 865 yards on 124 carries while finding paydirt eight times.

Junior Vandeross III's leads his squad with 398 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 catches (out of 44 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has caught 29 passes for 379 yards (47.4 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Anthony Torres has a total of 196 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has compiled 1,532 yards on 58.5% passing while recording 12 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ron Cook Jr., has carried the ball 90 times for 372 yards (46.5 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught 20 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown.

Mike Washington has racked up 312 yards (on 74 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson's 298 receiving yards (37.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 29 receptions on 42 targets with four touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has collected 266 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 17 receptions.

Cole Harrity's 29 receptions (on 43 targets) have netted him 253 yards (31.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

