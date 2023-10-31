The Toledo Rockets (7-1) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Buffalo Bulls (3-5) in a matchup on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl. The Bulls will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the outing.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.

Toledo vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Toledo vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Toledo vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Toledo has won two games against the spread this season.

The Rockets have been favored by 15.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Buffalo has covered five times in eight games with a spread this year.

The Bulls have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Toledo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +100 Bet $100 to win $100

