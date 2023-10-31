The Toledo Rockets (7-1) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Buffalo Bulls (3-5) in a matchup on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl. The Bulls will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the outing.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.

Toledo vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Toledo, Ohio
  • Venue: The Glass Bowl

Toledo vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline
BetMGM Toledo (-15.5) 52.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Toledo (-15.5) 52.5 -720 +500 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Toledo vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

  • Toledo has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Rockets have been favored by 15.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
  • Buffalo has covered five times in eight games with a spread this year.
  • The Bulls have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Toledo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +100 Bet $100 to win $100

