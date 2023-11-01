MAC opponents will clash when the Akron Zips (1-7) meet the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-7). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Akron vs. Kent State?

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Akron 25, Kent State 20

Akron 25, Kent State 20 Akron has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Zips have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

This season, Kent State has been listed as the underdog in seven games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Golden Flashes have been at least a +150 moneyline underdog seven times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Zips' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Akron (-4)



Akron (-4) In seven Akron games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Entering play this week, Kent State has one victory against the spread this season.

The Golden Flashes have been underdogs by 4 points or more seven times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38)



Over (38) This season, five of Akron's eight games have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 38 points.

This season, four of Kent State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 38 points.

Akron averages 15.4 points per game against Kent State's 12.5, totaling 10.1 points under the game's point total of 38.

Splits Tables

Akron

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 47.5 46.1 Implied Total AVG 28.9 25.5 30.2 ATS Record 3-4-0 0-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-1 0-5

Kent State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 47.5 48.9 Implied Total AVG 35.4 29 38 ATS Record 1-6-0 0-2-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 0-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-7 0-2 0-5

