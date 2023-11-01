MAC opponents match up when the Akron Zips (1-7) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-7) square off on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field.

Akron has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking third-worst with 15.4 points per game. The defense ranks 99th in the FBS (29.4 points allowed per game). This season has been rough for Kent State on both offense and defense, as it is putting up just 12.5 points per contest (worst) and ceding 33.0 points per game (17th-worst).

We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Akron vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Akron vs. Kent State Key Statistics

Akron Kent State 279.0 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.9 (132nd) 342.0 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.5 (64th) 91.6 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.4 (107th) 187.4 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.5 (127th) 18 (126th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (25th) 10 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (113th)

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron has thrown for 718 yards, completing 66.2% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 215 yards (26.9 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Lorenzo Lingard has compiled 388 rushing yards on 78 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's also added 218 yards (27.3 per game) on 21 catches with one touchdown.

Daniel George has hauled in 31 receptions for 298 yards (37.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jasaiah Gathings has caught 26 passes for 272 yards (34.0 yards per game) this year.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has racked up 932 yards (116.5 per game) while completing 54.9% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Gavin Garcia, has carried the ball 96 times for 374 yards (46.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jaylen Thomas has racked up 305 yards on 80 carries with one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray's 449 receiving yards (56.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 35 receptions on 66 targets with two touchdowns.

Trell Harris has caught 15 passes and compiled 257 receiving yards (32.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Luke Floriea's 30 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Akron or Kent State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.