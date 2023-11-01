Akron vs. Kent State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 1
The Akron Zips (1-7) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-7) in a matchup on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Zips favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 39.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Akron vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Akron vs. Kent State Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Akron, Ohio
- Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
Akron vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Akron Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Akron (-3.5)
|39.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Akron (-3.5)
|40.5
|-170
|+140
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Akron vs. Kent State Betting Trends
- Akron has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Kent State has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Golden Flashes have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
