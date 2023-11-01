The Akron Zips (5-3) will next be in action on the road against the Northern Kentucky Norse, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Akron games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Northern Kentucky A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Miami-Hamilton H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Gardner-Webb H 6:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Saint Bonaventure N 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Northern Illinois A 8:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Bowling Green H 9:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Ball State A 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Buffalo H 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Western Michigan H 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Kent State A 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Ohio H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Miami (OH) A 1:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Eastern Michigan A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Toledo H 7:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Central Michigan H 7:00 PM

Akron's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Northern Kentucky Norse
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Truist Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Akron players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Enrique Freeman 8 17.8 12.5 1.4 1.3 1.6 57.5% (50-87) 44.4% (4-9)
Sammy Hunter 8 11.1 2.9 0.6 0.3 0.3 42.5% (31-73) 38.3% (18-47)
Mikal Dawson 8 10.6 3.0 1.5 0.8 0.1 40.5% (30-74) 35.6% (21-59)
Greg Tribble 8 8.6 2.5 2.6 0.3 0.3 38.8% (19-49) 20.0% (3-15)
Nate Johnson 8 8.1 3.3 2.1 1.5 0.1 50.0% (27-54) 41.2% (7-17)

