Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Anzalone 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|66
|5.0
|3.0
|0
|5
Anzalone Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|1.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 5
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|2
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|2.0
|3.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|1
Alex Anzalone's Next Game
- Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Bears -7.5
- Over/Under: 48 points
