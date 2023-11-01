It's not enough to simply be a fan of Bowling Green. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Falcons by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Bowling Green team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Marcus Hill 7 20.3 3.9 3.0 0.6 0.3 Jason Spurgin 7 10.4 6.0 1.4 0.3 1.1 DaJion Humphrey 7 10.0 2.3 1.7 0.6 0.0 Rashaun Agee 7 9.0 7.0 1.3 1.0 1.0 Sam Towns 7 7.1 5.9 0.6 0.6 0.6 Da'Shawn Phillip 7 3.9 4.9 1.1 0.7 0.1 DJ Smith 7 3.7 1.3 0.9 0.4 0.0 Anthony McComb III 5 4.6 1.2 0.2 0.2 0.4 EJay Greer 5 2.8 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.0 PJ Edwards 6 2.2 1.5 1.0 0.2 0.2

Bowling Green season stats

Bowling Green has won four games so far this season (4-3).

The Falcons have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road while going 2-1 in neutral-site games.

When Bowling Green took down the Canisius Golden Griffins, who are ranked No. 122 in the RPI, on November 26 by a score of 77-73, it was its signature victory of the season thus far.

This season, the Falcons haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Bowling Green has no games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Bowling Green games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Southern Indiana A 4:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Ohio Dominican H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 UMKC H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Hampton H 11:00 AM Fri, Dec 22 Siena Heights H 2:00 PM

