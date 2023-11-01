The Bowling Green Falcons (5-3) will be at home against the Ohio Dominican Panthers on Sunday, December 10 (starting at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

If you're looking to catch the Bowling Green Falcons in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Bowling Green games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Ohio Dominican H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 UMKC H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Hampton H 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Siena Heights H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Eastern Michigan H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 5 Akron A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 Ohio H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Northern Illinois A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 16 Miami (OH) A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Western Michigan H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 Kent State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Toledo A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 30 Ball State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Central Michigan H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 6 Buffalo H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Bowling Green's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Ohio Dominican Panthers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Stroh Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Bowling Green's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Bowling Green players

Shop for Bowling Green gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Marcus Hill 8 19.6 4.1 2.6 0.8 0.3 47.9% (57-119) 23.5% (4-17)
Jason Spurgin 8 10.4 5.5 1.3 0.3 1.3 47.1% (33-70) 33.3% (9-27)
DaJion Humphrey 8 9.0 2.5 1.6 0.5 0.0 39.7% (23-58) 39.5% (17-43)
Rashaun Agee 8 8.3 6.6 1.3 1.0 0.9 56.9% (29-51) 0.0% (0-2)
Sam Towns 8 7.5 6.5 0.5 0.8 0.6 60.5% (26-43) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.