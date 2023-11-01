Just because you're lounging in your recliner watching the Bowling Green game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Falcons with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Bowling Green team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Lexi Fleming 6 16.8 4.7 3.5 2.8 0.2 Amy Velasco 6 13.7 1.7 3.2 0.7 0.0 Paige Kohler 6 10.8 4.0 4.7 1.0 0.0 Erika Porter 6 8.7 3.8 0.7 0.5 0.7 Olivia Hill 6 5.3 3.0 0.5 0.5 0.5 Morgan Sharps 2 13.0 2.5 0.5 2.0 0.0 Jasmine Clerkley 5 3.6 3.0 1.0 0.0 0.2 Sophie Dziekan 6 2.8 2.5 1.3 0.5 0.8 Taya Ellis 5 1.6 5.4 0.2 0.4 1.0 Keiryn McGuff 5 1.4 3.0 0.2 0.4 0.0

Bowling Green season stats

Bowling Green has five wins so far this season (5-1).

The Falcons are a perfect 2-0 at home while going 1-1 on the road this year (2-0 in neutral-site games).

Bowling Green defeated the Duquesne Dukes (No. 98-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 68-66 win on November 27 -- its best win of the season.

This season, the Falcons haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 22 games remaining on Bowling Green's schedule in 2023-24, and three are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Bowling Green games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Iowa A 1:30 PM Tue, Dec 12 Wright State A 11:00 AM Tue, Dec 19 South Carolina H 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Indiana A 6:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Central Michigan A 7:00 PM

