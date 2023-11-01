Exclusive Offers on Bowling Green Falcons Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Just because you're lounging in your recliner watching the Bowling Green game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Falcons with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be located below.
Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Bowling Green Falcons jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!
Bowling Green team leaders
Want to buy Lexi Fleming's jersey? Or another Bowling Green player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Lexi Fleming
|6
|16.8
|4.7
|3.5
|2.8
|0.2
|Amy Velasco
|6
|13.7
|1.7
|3.2
|0.7
|0.0
|Paige Kohler
|6
|10.8
|4.0
|4.7
|1.0
|0.0
|Erika Porter
|6
|8.7
|3.8
|0.7
|0.5
|0.7
|Olivia Hill
|6
|5.3
|3.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.5
|Morgan Sharps
|2
|13.0
|2.5
|0.5
|2.0
|0.0
|Jasmine Clerkley
|5
|3.6
|3.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|Sophie Dziekan
|6
|2.8
|2.5
|1.3
|0.5
|0.8
|Taya Ellis
|5
|1.6
|5.4
|0.2
|0.4
|1.0
|Keiryn McGuff
|5
|1.4
|3.0
|0.2
|0.4
|0.0
Bowling Green season stats
- Bowling Green has five wins so far this season (5-1).
- The Falcons are a perfect 2-0 at home while going 1-1 on the road this year (2-0 in neutral-site games).
- Bowling Green defeated the Duquesne Dukes (No. 98-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 68-66 win on November 27 -- its best win of the season.
- This season, the Falcons haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.
- There are 22 games remaining on Bowling Green's schedule in 2023-24, and three are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.
Looking to bet on the Falcons? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!
Upcoming Bowling Green games
Check out the Falcons in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 2
|Iowa
|A
|1:30 PM
|Tue, Dec 12
|Wright State
|A
|11:00 AM
|Tue, Dec 19
|South Carolina
|H
|7:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 22
|Indiana
|A
|6:00 PM
|Wed, Jan 3
|Central Michigan
|A
|7:00 PM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Bowling Green this season.
Check out the Falcons this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.