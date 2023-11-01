Currently 5-2, the Bowling Green Falcons' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at the Wright State Raiders, beginning at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 12.

Upcoming Bowling Green games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Tue, Dec 12 Wright State A 11:00 AM
Tue, Dec 19 South Carolina H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Indiana A 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Central Michigan A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Western Michigan H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Eastern Michigan H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Ball State A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Akron H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Miami (OH) A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Buffalo A 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 27 Kent State H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Northern Illinois H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Toledo A 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Ohio H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Toledo H 6:00 PM

Bowling Green's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Wright State Raiders
  • Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Location: Wright State University Nutter Center

Top Bowling Green players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Lexi Fleming 7 17.9 5.0 3.3 2.9 0.1 44.0% (44-100) 32.3% (21-65)
Amy Velasco 7 13.3 1.9 3.6 0.6 0.0 41.3% (31-75) 48.1% (13-27)
Paige Kohler 7 10.3 3.7 4.1 1.0 0.0 35.0% (21-60) 34.4% (11-32)
Erika Porter 7 7.7 3.4 0.6 0.4 0.7 59.5% (25-42) -
Olivia Hill 7 5.0 2.9 0.4 0.7 0.6 44.4% (12-27) 44.4% (4-9)

