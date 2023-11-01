Currently 5-2, the Bowling Green Falcons' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at the Wright State Raiders, beginning at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 12.

Upcoming Bowling Green games

Bowling Green's next matchup information

Opponent: Wright State Raiders

December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Wright State University Nutter Center

Top Bowling Green players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Lexi Fleming 7 17.9 5.0 3.3 2.9 0.1 44.0% (44-100) 32.3% (21-65) Amy Velasco 7 13.3 1.9 3.6 0.6 0.0 41.3% (31-75) 48.1% (13-27) Paige Kohler 7 10.3 3.7 4.1 1.0 0.0 35.0% (21-60) 34.4% (11-32) Erika Porter 7 7.7 3.4 0.6 0.4 0.7 59.5% (25-42) - Olivia Hill 7 5.0 2.9 0.4 0.7 0.6 44.4% (12-27) 44.4% (4-9)

