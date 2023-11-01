MAC action features the Bowling Green Falcons (4-4) squaring off against the Ball State Cardinals (2-6) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Falcons are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is 39.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bowling Green vs. Ball State matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-6.5) 39.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bowling Green (-6.5) 40.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Betting Trends

Bowling Green has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Falcons have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Ball State has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

