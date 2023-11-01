The Bowling Green Falcons (4-4) host the Ball State Cardinals (2-6) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 in a matchup between MAC rivals at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Ball State is a 5.5-point underdog. The total has been set at 39.5 points for this matchup.

Offensively, Bowling Green ranks 102nd in the FBS with 22.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 62nd in points allowed (330.5 points allowed per contest). Ball State has been struggling offensively, ranking fifth-worst in the FBS with 16.1 points per game. It has been more productive defensively, surrendering 29.0 points per contest (97th-ranked).

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Doyt L. Perry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Bowling Green vs Ball State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bowling Green -5.5 -110 -110 39.5 -110 -110 -225 +180

Bowling Green Recent Performance

From a defensive perspective, the Falcons have been a top-25 unit over the last three games with 291.0 total yards allowed per game (24th-best). They haven't played as well on offense, with 242.3 total yards per game (-118-worst).

The Falcons have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three contests, registering 21.7 points per game in that stretch (-31-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, giving up 18.3 points per game (52nd-ranked).

In terms of passing offense, Bowling Green ranks -126-worst with 77.3 passing yards per game over its last three contests. On the other side of the ball, it ranks 37th by giving up 158.3 passing yards per game over its last three tilts.

The Falcons rank 93rd in rushing offense (165.0 rushing yards per game) and 103rd in rushing defense (132.7 rushing yards per game surrendered) over their last three contests.

In their past three contests, the Falcons have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Bowling Green has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Bowling Green's ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

The Falcons have won their only game this season when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Bowling Green games have gone over the point total on four of seven occasions (57.1%).

Bowling Green has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Bowling Green has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Falcons have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has racked up 890 yards (111.3 ypg) on 81-of-141 passing with five touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Terion Stewart, has carried the ball 110 times for 670 yards (83.8 per game), scoring seven times.

Camden Orth has collected 133 yards on 38 carries, scoring two times.

Odieu Hiliare's team-leading 226 yards as a receiver have come on 21 receptions (out of 37 targets) with two touchdowns.

Taron Keith has put up a 224-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 24 passes on 36 targets.

Harold Fannin has a total of 201 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Cashius Howell paces the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has 3.0 TFL and 15 tackles.

Joseph Sipp Jr., Bowling Green's tackle leader, has 53 tackles and 1.0 TFL this year.

Jalen Huskey has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 32 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

