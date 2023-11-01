Buy Tickets for Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Games
Currently 7-0, the Cincinnati Bearcats' next game is at the Xavier Musketeers, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
If you're looking to see the Cincinnati Bearcats in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Cincinnati games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Cincinnati's next matchup information
- Opponent: Xavier Musketeers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Cintas Center
- Broadcast: Fox Sports 1
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Cincinnati's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Cincinnati players
Shop for Cincinnati gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Viktor Lakhin
|7
|15.4
|8.4
|2.3
|1.1
|1.0
|61.8% (42-68)
|50.0% (9-18)
|Dan Skillings Jr.
|7
|11.9
|7.6
|1.7
|0.7
|0.3
|40.0% (30-75)
|26.9% (7-26)
|Day Day Thomas
|7
|11.3
|2.3
|3.3
|2.1
|0.1
|44.9% (31-69)
|29.6% (8-27)
|John Newman III
|7
|9.7
|4.6
|1.6
|1.1
|0.1
|54.3% (25-46)
|43.8% (7-16)
|Jizzle James
|7
|9.0
|2.6
|2.7
|0.4
|0.3
|46.8% (22-47)
|28.6% (4-14)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.