Currently 7-0, the Cincinnati Bearcats' next game is at the Xavier Musketeers, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Cincinnati games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Xavier A 6:30 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Bryant H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Dayton N 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Merrimack H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Stetson H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Evansville H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 BYU A 10:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Texas H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Baylor A 8:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 TCU H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Oklahoma H 1:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Kansas A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UCF H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 West Virginia A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Texas Tech A 6:00 PM

Cincinnati's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Xavier Musketeers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Location: Cintas Center
  • Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Top Cincinnati players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Viktor Lakhin 7 15.4 8.4 2.3 1.1 1.0 61.8% (42-68) 50.0% (9-18)
Dan Skillings Jr. 7 11.9 7.6 1.7 0.7 0.3 40.0% (30-75) 26.9% (7-26)
Day Day Thomas 7 11.3 2.3 3.3 2.1 0.1 44.9% (31-69) 29.6% (8-27)
John Newman III 7 9.7 4.6 1.6 1.1 0.1 54.3% (25-46) 43.8% (7-16)
Jizzle James 7 9.0 2.6 2.7 0.4 0.3 46.8% (22-47) 28.6% (4-14)

