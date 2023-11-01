Don't be a fair-weather fan of the Cincinnati Bearcats. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Additional details, along with current team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Cincinnati Bearcats jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Cincinnati team leaders

Want to buy Jillian Hayes' jersey? Or another Cincinnati player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jillian Hayes 6 11.8 8.5 1.0 1.0 0.7 Malea Williams 6 8.7 4.5 0.5 0.7 0.3 Mya Jackson 5 10.0 1.4 1.0 1.2 0.4 A'riel Jackson 6 8.0 1.5 1.0 0.3 0.2 Reagan Jackson 6 7.7 1.5 0.5 0.3 0.0 Destiny Thomas 6 6.8 5.3 0.5 0.3 0.5 Braylyn Milton 6 4.7 1.3 2.5 0.5 0.3 Aicha Dia 6 2.3 2.3 0.7 0.5 0.0 Brianna Byers 6 1.8 3.2 0.2 0.8 0.5 Taziah Jenks 6 1.2 2.3 0.3 0.3 0.2

Cincinnati season stats

Cincinnati has a 3-3 record on the season so far.

The Bearcats are 1-1 at home, 1-0 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Cincinnati captured its signature win of the season on November 19 by claiming a 71-60 victory over the Toledo Rockets, the No. 78-ranked team based on the RPI.

The Bearcats, in three games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, sport a record of 0-3.

Cincinnati has 23 games left in the regular season, including three against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Bearcats? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Cincinnati games

Check out the Bearcats in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Tennessee State H 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Xavier H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Howard H 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Southern Indiana A 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Siena H 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Cincinnati this season.

Check out the Bearcats this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.