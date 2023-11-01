The Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) will next play on the road against the Kent State Golden Flashes, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Cleveland State Vikings in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Cleveland State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Cleveland State's next matchup information

Opponent: Kent State Golden Flashes

Kent State Golden Flashes Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Cleveland State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Cleveland State players

Shop for Cleveland State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tristan Enaruna 10 16.6 6.6 2.9 1.4 1.3 50.0% (58-116) 42.1% (8-19) Drew Lowder 10 13.3 2.9 2.8 1.0 0.1 38.2% (47-123) 37.8% (28-74) Tujautae Williams 10 12.7 5.5 1.3 1.2 0.2 40.8% (51-125) 27.3% (3-11) Tevin Smith 10 7.7 5.2 1.1 1.3 1.0 39.0% (23-59) 31.3% (5-16) Jayson Woodrich 10 6.0 2.4 0.5 0.4 0.0 39.1% (18-46) 47.2% (17-36)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.