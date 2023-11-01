The Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) will next play on the road against the Kent State Golden Flashes, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Cleveland State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Kent State A 2:00 PM
Fri, Dec 15 Bradley A 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Western Michigan H 6:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Oakland H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 IUPUI A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Wright State A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Northern Kentucky H 4:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Milwaukee A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Green Bay A 3:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Purdue Fort Wayne H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Wright State H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Robert Morris H 1:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Detroit Mercy A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Oakland A 1:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Purdue Fort Wayne A 7:00 PM

Cleveland State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Kent State Golden Flashes
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Cleveland State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tristan Enaruna 10 16.6 6.6 2.9 1.4 1.3 50.0% (58-116) 42.1% (8-19)
Drew Lowder 10 13.3 2.9 2.8 1.0 0.1 38.2% (47-123) 37.8% (28-74)
Tujautae Williams 10 12.7 5.5 1.3 1.2 0.2 40.8% (51-125) 27.3% (3-11)
Tevin Smith 10 7.7 5.2 1.1 1.3 1.0 39.0% (23-59) 31.3% (5-16)
Jayson Woodrich 10 6.0 2.4 0.5 0.4 0.0 39.1% (18-46) 47.2% (17-36)

