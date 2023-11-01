Buy Tickets for Cleveland State Vikings Basketball Games
The Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) will next play on the road against the Kent State Golden Flashes, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Cleveland State games
Cleveland State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Kent State Golden Flashes
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Cleveland State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tristan Enaruna
|10
|16.6
|6.6
|2.9
|1.4
|1.3
|50.0% (58-116)
|42.1% (8-19)
|Drew Lowder
|10
|13.3
|2.9
|2.8
|1.0
|0.1
|38.2% (47-123)
|37.8% (28-74)
|Tujautae Williams
|10
|12.7
|5.5
|1.3
|1.2
|0.2
|40.8% (51-125)
|27.3% (3-11)
|Tevin Smith
|10
|7.7
|5.2
|1.1
|1.3
|1.0
|39.0% (23-59)
|31.3% (5-16)
|Jayson Woodrich
|10
|6.0
|2.4
|0.5
|0.4
|0.0
|39.1% (18-46)
|47.2% (17-36)
