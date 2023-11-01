When you're cheering on Cleveland State during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Vikings' women's team's recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Cleveland State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Destiny Leo 6 20.7 1.7 1.7 1.7 0.0 Colbi Maples 7 16.9 1.6 2.6 2.0 0.0 Mickayla Perdue 7 9.1 0.9 1.0 1.1 0.0 Carmen Villalobos 7 6.6 7.0 1.3 2.0 0.1 Jordana Reisma 7 6.4 5.1 0.7 0.1 1.6 Faith Burch 7 5.3 4.3 0.3 0.4 0.0 Sara Guerreiro 7 4.6 5.6 0.9 0.6 0.1 Brooklynn Fort-Davis 7 3.3 3.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 Grace Ellis 7 2.9 2.1 0.9 0.7 0.0 Paulina Hernandez 5 3.8 2.2 0.2 0.2 0.8

Cleveland State season stats

Cleveland State has six wins so far this season (6-1).

The Vikings are unbeaten at home (5-0) and 1-1 on the road this year.

In its best win of the season, Cleveland State took down the Austin Peay Governors in a 62-57 win on November 22.

This season, the Vikings have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Cleveland State has one game left versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Cleveland State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Northern Kentucky A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Niagara H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Akron H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Iowa N 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Southern Miss N 4:30 PM

