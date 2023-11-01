Buy Tickets for Cleveland State Vikings Women's Basketball Games
The Cleveland State Vikings women (8-1) will next play at home against the Akron Zips, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Cleveland State games
Cleveland State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Akron Zips
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Wolstein Center
Top Cleveland State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Colbi Maples
|9
|16.3
|1.6
|2.9
|1.8
|0.1
|52.0% (53-102)
|52.9% (9-17)
|Destiny Leo
|6
|20.7
|1.7
|1.7
|1.7
|0.0
|52.1% (37-71)
|32.3% (10-31)
|Mickayla Perdue
|9
|10.7
|1.1
|1.3
|1.3
|0.2
|40.0% (32-80)
|27.0% (10-37)
|Jordana Reisma
|9
|6.7
|5.0
|0.6
|0.1
|1.4
|52.2% (24-46)
|-
|Sara Guerreiro
|9
|6.2
|5.4
|1.0
|1.2
|0.1
|46.9% (23-49)
|37.5% (3-8)
