The Cleveland State Vikings women (8-1) will next play at home against the Akron Zips, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Cleveland State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Akron H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Iowa N 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Southern Miss N 4:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Drexel N 3:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Green Bay A 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 1 Milwaukee A 3:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Youngstown State H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Detroit Mercy H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Purdue Fort Wayne H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Wright State A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 IUPUI H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Oakland A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Detroit Mercy A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Purdue Fort Wayne A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Green Bay H 2:00 PM

Cleveland State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Akron Zips
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Wolstein Center

Top Cleveland State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Colbi Maples 9 16.3 1.6 2.9 1.8 0.1 52.0% (53-102) 52.9% (9-17)
Destiny Leo 6 20.7 1.7 1.7 1.7 0.0 52.1% (37-71) 32.3% (10-31)
Mickayla Perdue 9 10.7 1.1 1.3 1.3 0.2 40.0% (32-80) 27.0% (10-37)
Jordana Reisma 9 6.7 5.0 0.6 0.1 1.4 52.2% (24-46) -
Sara Guerreiro 9 6.2 5.4 1.0 1.2 0.1 46.9% (23-49) 37.5% (3-8)

