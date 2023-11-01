Where to Get David Montgomery Lions Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Do you live and breathe all things Detroit Lions? Then take off that mustard-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your support for David Montgomery and the Lions. For more info, including updated stats for Montgomery, continue scrolling.
Head to Fanatics to buy David Montgomery and Lions jerseys and other gear!
David Montgomery 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|106
|501
|7
|4.7
|10
|6
|66
|0
Watch the Lions in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Montgomery Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|21
|74
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|16
|67
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|32
|121
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|19
|109
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|6
|14
|0
|1
|19
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|12
|116
|1
|0
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
David Montgomery's Next Game
- Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Bears -7.5
- Over/Under: 48 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.